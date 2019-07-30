A protester blocks passengers at Admiralty MTR station from getting on a train during rush hour last week. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong facing rush hour chaos as anti-government protesters plan major disruption to city’s rail and road networks
- Campaign of non-cooperation expected to target Tiu Keng Leng MTR station, and major thoroughfares on Hong Kong Island
- Protesters angry at Beijing’s show of support for Hong Kong government in extradition bill saga
Rail staff have threatened to strike starting at 7am on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong rail staff threaten to strike as MTR Corp battles to restore driver morale after Yuen Long station attack
- Rail giant vows to review safety procedures after mob attacks passengers
- Unions urge members not to strike as anger over treatment of female driver remains
