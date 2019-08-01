Channels

A collision between a Citybus double-decker and a truck in Tsing Yi left several people with minor injuries. Photo: Facebook
Transport

Eight injured in crash between Citybus and truck, the second Hong Kong collision involving a bus in 48 hours

  • Ten emergency vehicles sent to incident in Tsing Yi and those hurt taken to hospital with minor injuries
  • The crash is latest in series of city collisions involving buses and causing injuries
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 2:33pm, 1 Aug, 2019

The buses collided during rush hour near Ting Kau Bridge. Photo: Felix Wong
Transport

Two buses crash in Hong Kong, leading to 77 injured and driver trapped

  • Five people in serious condition after collision near Tai Lam Tunnel that triggers major emergency response
  • Bus driver freed from double-decker wreck in New Territories
Topic |   Traffic and road safety in Hong Kong
SCMP

Michelle Wong  

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 5:05am, 31 Jul, 2019

