A collision between a Citybus double-decker and a truck in Tsing Yi left several people with minor injuries. Photo: Facebook
Eight injured in crash between Citybus and truck, the second Hong Kong collision involving a bus in 48 hours
- Ten emergency vehicles sent to incident in Tsing Yi and those hurt taken to hospital with minor injuries
- The crash is latest in series of city collisions involving buses and causing injuries
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
A collision between a Citybus double-decker and a truck in Tsing Yi left several people with minor injuries. Photo: Facebook
The buses collided during rush hour near Ting Kau Bridge. Photo: Felix Wong
Two buses crash in Hong Kong, leading to 77 injured and driver trapped
- Five people in serious condition after collision near Tai Lam Tunnel that triggers major emergency response
- Bus driver freed from double-decker wreck in New Territories
Topic | Traffic and road safety in Hong Kong
The buses collided during rush hour near Ting Kau Bridge. Photo: Felix Wong