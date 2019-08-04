Channels

A protester prevents a train from leaving Tiu Kong Long MTR station. Strike organisers said traffic disruptions would start Monday morning. Photo: Nora Tam
Transport

Hong Kong prepares for transport nightmare and massive flight cancellations as citywide strike against extradition bill crisis targets MTR, airport and roads

  • Organisers intend to prevent passengers from reaching work in crucial business districts like Central, Tsim Sha Tsui and Mong Kok
  • Critics say large-scale disruption – across industries ranging from finance to the arts – will severely damage reputation of Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Cannix Yau  

Danny Lee  

Updated: 11:24pm, 4 Aug, 2019

Protesters at a rally against the government in Mong Kok on Saturday. With workers from various sectors expected to join the strike, Hong Kong could see large-scale disruptions on Monday. Photo: AFP
Politics

Hong Kong braces for largest citywide strike in decades as 14,000 people from 20 sectors vow to join industrial action to protest against government

  • Protesters set to launch strike in eight districts, while police receive application for rally permission from six districts
  • Industrial action unlikely to badly affect city’s economy, as large-scale commercial transactions might not be directly hit, says economist
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Kanis Leung  

Tony Cheung  

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 3:14pm, 4 Aug, 2019

