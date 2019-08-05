Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Anti-government protesters stage a roadblock at the Hung Hom Cross-Harbour Tunnel, causing a major disruption to the transport network in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Transport

Hong Kong residents wake up to transport chaos with suspended train service, blocked roads and cancelled flights as extradition bill protesters launch citywide strike

  • City comes to standstill in morning as protesters block roads, disrupt train services and airport officials skip duty, resulting in cancellation of flights
  • Scuffles break out between commuters and protesters at MTR stations, while police rush in to clear blockade at Hung Hom Cross-Harbour Tunnel
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Kanis Leung  

Danny Lee  

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 12:02am, 6 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-government protesters stage a roadblock at the Hung Hom Cross-Harbour Tunnel, causing a major disruption to the transport network in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Travellers have been trying to rebook or rearrange fights at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: May Tse
Politics

Hundreds of flights cancelled leaving travellers facing chaos as citywide strike action hits Hong Kong International Airport

  • Air traffic controllers take sick leave en masse, forcing authorities to halve the minimum number of take-offs per hour
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 10:34pm, 5 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Travellers have been trying to rebook or rearrange fights at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.