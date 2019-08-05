Anti-government protesters stage a roadblock at the Hung Hom Cross-Harbour Tunnel, causing a major disruption to the transport network in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong residents wake up to transport chaos with suspended train service, blocked roads and cancelled flights as extradition bill protesters launch citywide strike
- City comes to standstill in morning as protesters block roads, disrupt train services and airport officials skip duty, resulting in cancellation of flights
- Scuffles break out between commuters and protesters at MTR stations, while police rush in to clear blockade at Hung Hom Cross-Harbour Tunnel
Travellers have been trying to rebook or rearrange fights at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: May Tse
Hundreds of flights cancelled leaving travellers facing chaos as citywide strike action hits Hong Kong International Airport
- Air traffic controllers take sick leave en masse, forcing authorities to halve the minimum number of take-offs per hour
