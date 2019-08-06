Channels

Commuters clash with anti-government protesters who try and stop an MTR train from leaving Fortress Hill station on Monday morning, but services are running smoothly on Tuesday morning. Photo: Winson Wong
Transport

Hong Kong traffic returning to normal after strike chaos leads to transport disruption, police station sieges and tear gas dispersals

  • Major highways clear, MTR and bus services running normally, but handful of roads closed to traffic and authorities warn of damaged traffic lights
  • Network back on track after Monday’s anti-government strike paralysed key routes, before protests descended into violence
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 8:02am, 6 Aug, 2019

Anti-government protesters stage a roadblock at the Hung Hom Cross-Harbour Tunnel, causing a major disruption to the transport network in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Transport

Hong Kong residents wake up to transport chaos with suspended train service, blocked roads and cancelled flights as extradition bill protesters launch citywide strike

  • City comes to standstill in morning as protesters block roads, disrupt train services and airport officials skip duty, resulting in cancellation of flights
  • Scuffles break out between commuters and protesters at MTR stations, while police rush in to clear blockade at Hung Hom Cross-Harbour Tunnel
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kanis Leung  

Danny Lee  

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 6:45am, 6 Aug, 2019

