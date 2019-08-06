Commuters clash with anti-government protesters who try and stop an MTR train from leaving Fortress Hill station on Monday morning, but services are running smoothly on Tuesday morning. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong traffic returning to normal after strike chaos leads to transport disruption, police station sieges and tear gas dispersals
- Major highways clear, MTR and bus services running normally, but handful of roads closed to traffic and authorities warn of damaged traffic lights
- Network back on track after Monday’s anti-government strike paralysed key routes, before protests descended into violence
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters stage a roadblock at the Hung Hom Cross-Harbour Tunnel, causing a major disruption to the transport network in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong residents wake up to transport chaos with suspended train service, blocked roads and cancelled flights as extradition bill protesters launch citywide strike
- City comes to standstill in morning as protesters block roads, disrupt train services and airport officials skip duty, resulting in cancellation of flights
- Scuffles break out between commuters and protesters at MTR stations, while police rush in to clear blockade at Hung Hom Cross-Harbour Tunnel
