Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cathay Pacific returned to the black after a HK$263 million half-year loss in 2018. Photo: AP
Transport

Cathay Pacific announces profits of HK$1.35 billion for first six months of 2019 but warns Hong Kong protests have affected inbound bookings

  • Airline’s chairman John Slosar confident performance can continue to improve for rest of year despite trade war and unrest
  • Cathay Pacific expected to reveal more later on Wednesday
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 12:54pm, 7 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cathay Pacific returned to the black after a HK$263 million half-year loss in 2018. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
HK Express started with just five aircraft in 2014 but now flies to 27 destinations. Photo: Winson Wong
Transport

Cathay Pacific completes takeover of Hong Kong’s only low-cost airline, paying HK$4.93 billion for HK Express

  • Cathay launched a takeover bid for low-cost carrier, which had been backed by indebted Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, on March 27
  • Ronald Lam, Cathay’s director of commercial and cargo, will head the budget airline as CEO
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 10:18am, 20 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

HK Express started with just five aircraft in 2014 but now flies to 27 destinations. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.