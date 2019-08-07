Cathay Pacific returned to the black after a HK$263 million half-year loss in 2018. Photo: AP
Cathay Pacific announces profits of HK$1.35 billion for first six months of 2019 but warns Hong Kong protests have affected inbound bookings
- Airline’s chairman John Slosar confident performance can continue to improve for rest of year despite trade war and unrest
- Cathay Pacific expected to reveal more later on Wednesday
Topic | Cathay Pacific
HK Express started with just five aircraft in 2014 but now flies to 27 destinations. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific completes takeover of Hong Kong’s only low-cost airline, paying HK$4.93 billion for HK Express
- Cathay launched a takeover bid for low-cost carrier, which had been backed by indebted Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, on March 27
- Ronald Lam, Cathay’s director of commercial and cargo, will head the budget airline as CEO
