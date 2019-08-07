Two buses from different companies collided near the Pat Heung entrance of the Tai Lam Tunnel during the rush hour on Wednesday morning. Photo: Facebook
Bus crash in Hong Kong injures 11, latest in spate of collisions on Tsing Long Highway
- Crash between double-deckers triggers deployment of 11 emergency service vehicles
- It is third bus smash on the highway in as many weeks, one of which was fatal
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
A collision between a Citybus double-decker and a truck in Tsing Yi left several people with minor injuries. Photo: Facebook
Eight injured in crash between Citybus and truck, the second Hong Kong collision involving a bus in 48 hours
- Ten emergency vehicles sent to incident in Tsing Yi and those hurt taken to hospital with minor injuries
- The crash is latest in series of city collisions involving buses and causing injuries
