Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Two buses from different companies collided near the Pat Heung entrance of the Tai Lam Tunnel during the rush hour on Wednesday morning. Photo: Facebook
Transport

Bus crash in Hong Kong injures 11, latest in spate of collisions on Tsing Long Highway

  • Crash between double-deckers triggers deployment of 11 emergency service vehicles
  • It is third bus smash on the highway in as many weeks, one of which was fatal
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 3:07pm, 7 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Two buses from different companies collided near the Pat Heung entrance of the Tai Lam Tunnel during the rush hour on Wednesday morning. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
A collision between a Citybus double-decker and a truck in Tsing Yi left several people with minor injuries. Photo: Facebook
Transport

Eight injured in crash between Citybus and truck, the second Hong Kong collision involving a bus in 48 hours

  • Ten emergency vehicles sent to incident in Tsing Yi and those hurt taken to hospital with minor injuries
  • The crash is latest in series of city collisions involving buses and causing injuries
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 11:18pm, 1 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A collision between a Citybus double-decker and a truck in Tsing Yi left several people with minor injuries. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.