SCMP
MTR Corp CEO Jacob Kam discusses the rail operator’s interim results at a press briefing at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, in Wan Chai. Photo: Winson Wong
Transport

MTR Corp’s management failings see it take a 26 per cent beating as Hong Kong rail operator’s profits slump to HK$3.4 billion

  • Cost of scandal-hit Sha Tin-Central link likely to balloon to almost HK$100 billion as firm sets aside extra HK$2 billion
  • Rail operator says further challenges lie ahead with social unrest set to continue
SCMP

Cannix Yau  

Louise Moon  

Updated: 9:10pm, 8 Aug, 2019

