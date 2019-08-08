MTR Corp CEO Jacob Kam discusses the rail operator’s interim results at a press briefing at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, in Wan Chai. Photo: Winson Wong
MTR Corp’s management failings see it take a 26 per cent beating as Hong Kong rail operator’s profits slump to HK$3.4 billion
- Cost of scandal-hit Sha Tin-Central link likely to balloon to almost HK$100 billion as firm sets aside extra HK$2 billion
- Rail operator says further challenges lie ahead with social unrest set to continue
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
