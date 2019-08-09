Channels

Protesters highlighted their cause to passengers at Hong Kong airport during Monday’s citywide strike. Airport bosses have increased security ahead of a protest set to start on Friday lunchtime. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong airport bosses warn passengers to arrive early as security increased ahead of extradition bill protest

  • More ID and ticket checks introduced and public area closed off to non-travellers
  • Unapproved protest to be held at the airport from 1pm on Friday and could last all weekend
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 10:06am, 9 Aug, 2019

Protesters seen through blazing rubbish bins in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay on Sunday. Photo: EPA
US issues Hong Kong travel warning as airport protest planned

  • On Thursday, the US State Department warned citizens to ‘exercise increased caution’, upgrading its previous advice
  • It comes after countries including Australia, Britain, Ireland, Singapore and Japan issued heightened travel warnings
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:10am, 9 Aug, 2019

