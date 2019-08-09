The driver was pronounced dead at United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong man who died after ramming car in Lam Tin may have passed out behind wheel
- Motorist found unconscious after slamming into the back of another vehicle and pronounced dead at hospital
- Police say 52-year-old may have been passed out prior to collision
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
