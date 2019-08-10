Protesters stage a second day of demonstrations at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong protests: numbers dwindle as Hong Kong International Airport demonstration enters second day
- Fewer than 100 protesters remain in arrivals hall but expect more people to join them in the afternoon
- Those left are guarding supplies and although tired are determined to continue
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters stage a second day of demonstrations at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Extradition bill protesters occupy Lung Cheung Road in Wong Tai Sin, during a citywide strike on Monday. Photo: Edward Wong
More chaos looms for weekend in Hong Kong despite police bans on four protests and Carrie Lam’s call for end to unrest
- Police refuse letter of no objection for marches in Wong Tai Sin, Tai Po, Sham Shui Po and the east of Hong Kong Island over fears of violence
- Chief executive warns that damage to economy caused by protests will be greater than during 2003 Sars outbreak
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Extradition bill protesters occupy Lung Cheung Road in Wong Tai Sin, during a citywide strike on Monday. Photo: Edward Wong