Cathay Pacific instructed its staff to cooperate fully and respectfully with Chinese authorities and cautioned them on their future conduct while working on board the company’s aircraft. Photo: Roy Issa
Cathay Pacific tells employees to expect increased security checks in mainland China after aviation authority says it will ban staff who support illegal Hong Kong protests
- City’s largest airline issues directives in internal circular following sanctions imposed by Civil Aviation Administration of China on Friday
- Staff told to cooperate fully with Chinese authorities and are cautioned on future conduct while on the job
The Civil Aviation Administration of China has told Hong Kong’s flagship carrier that from Saturday, staff who took part in “illegal protests”, “violent actions” and “overly radical activities” in the city would not be able to fly to or from the mainland. Photo: EPA-EFE
China bans Cathay Pacific staff involved in Hong Kong ‘unlawful’ protests from mainland routes
- Civil aviation authorities say ban comes into effect from Saturday
- Airline says it is studying the directive carefully and passenger safety is its top priority
