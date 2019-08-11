A fifth of all Cathay’s flights are directed at the China market, comprising 24 passenger destinations on the mainland. Photo: Reuters
Aviation regulator’s measures could threaten Cathay Pacific’s access to the lucrative mainland Chinese market, and the airline is moving fast to limit the damage
- One-fifth of all Cathay’s flights serve mainland and, combined with Hong Kong, China constitutes half of airline’s total revenue
- With China set to overtake the United States as world’s biggest aviation market, Cathay has little incentive to reduce its activities there
Topic | Air China
A fifth of all Cathay’s flights are directed at the China market, comprising 24 passenger destinations on the mainland. Photo: Reuters
Cathay Pacific instructed its staff to cooperate fully and respectfully with Chinese authorities and cautioned them on their future conduct while working on board the company’s aircraft. Photo: Roy Issa
Cathay Pacific sacks two ground staff over passenger information leak and says pilot charged over Hong Kong protests has been removed from flying duties
- Airport workers had disclosed details of Hong Kong police soccer team’s travel arrangements
- City’s largest airline issues directives in internal circular following sanctions imposed by Civil Aviation Administration of China on Friday
Topic | Cathay Pacific
Cathay Pacific instructed its staff to cooperate fully and respectfully with Chinese authorities and cautioned them on their future conduct while working on board the company’s aircraft. Photo: Roy Issa