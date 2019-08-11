Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A fifth of all Cathay’s flights are directed at the China market, comprising 24 passenger destinations on the mainland. Photo: Reuters
Transport

Aviation regulator’s measures could threaten Cathay Pacific’s access to the lucrative mainland Chinese market, and the airline is moving fast to limit the damage

  • One-fifth of all Cathay’s flights serve mainland and, combined with Hong Kong, China constitutes half of airline’s total revenue
  • With China set to overtake the United States as world’s biggest aviation market, Cathay has little incentive to reduce its activities there
Topic |   Air China
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 1:31pm, 11 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A fifth of all Cathay’s flights are directed at the China market, comprising 24 passenger destinations on the mainland. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cathay Pacific instructed its staff to cooperate fully and respectfully with Chinese authorities and cautioned them on their future conduct while working on board the company’s aircraft. Photo: Roy Issa
Transport

Cathay Pacific sacks two ground staff over passenger information leak and says pilot charged over Hong Kong protests has been removed from flying duties

  • Airport workers had disclosed details of Hong Kong police soccer team’s travel arrangements
  • City’s largest airline issues directives in internal circular following sanctions imposed by Civil Aviation Administration of China on Friday
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 11:59pm, 10 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cathay Pacific instructed its staff to cooperate fully and respectfully with Chinese authorities and cautioned them on their future conduct while working on board the company’s aircraft. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.