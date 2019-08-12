Cathay Pacific employees at the company's headquarters in Hong Kong. The city’s flag carrier has been caught up in the protest crisis. Photo: Bloomberg
Cathay Pacific employee unions play down mainland China’s protest-linked aviation sanctions
- No Cathay Pacific, Cathay Dragon or HK Express flights were delayed or cancelled over weekend
- Head of flight attendants union ‘reassured’ but remains concerned about staff with overnight stays on the mainland
Topic | Cathay Pacific
A fifth of all Cathay’s flights are directed at the China market, comprising 24 passenger destinations on the mainland. Photo: Reuters
Aviation regulator’s measures could threaten Cathay Pacific’s access to the lucrative mainland Chinese market, and the airline is moving fast to limit the damage
- One-fifth of all Cathay’s flights serve mainland and, combined with Hong Kong, China constitutes half of airline’s total revenue
- With China set to overtake the United States as world’s biggest aviation market, Cathay has little incentive to reduce its activities there
