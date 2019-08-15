Cathay Pacific has recently come under pressure from the mainland Chinese aviation regulator. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cathay Pacific Airways’ handover of crew details ‘satisfies mainland Chinese regulator’
- CAAC official says submission meets warning requirements
- Hong Kong’s flagship carrier has come under pressure from the body, which banned any crew involved in illegal protests from mainland skies
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Cathay Pacific has recently come under pressure from the mainland Chinese aviation regulator. Photo: Sam Tsang