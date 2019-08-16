Rupert Hogg has resigned as CEO of Cathay Pacific in a bombshell development, with the airline consumed in a protest row. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cathay Pacific CEO Rupert Hogg resigns in midst of Hong Kong protest controversy
- One of Hogg’s deputies Paul Loo also steps down under major changes at protest-stricken airline, as chairman says new leadership needed to ‘reset confidence’
- Shock resignations follow sacking of four members of Cathay staff for taking part in, or in relation to, the demonstrations gripping Hong Kong
Cathay Pacific has recently come under pressure from the mainland Chinese aviation regulator. Photo: Sam Tsang
