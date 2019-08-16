Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Rupert Hogg has resigned as CEO of Cathay Pacific in a bombshell development, with the airline consumed in a protest row. Photo: Sam Tsang
Transport

Cathay Pacific CEO Rupert Hogg resigns in midst of Hong Kong protest controversy

  • One of Hogg’s deputies Paul Loo also steps down under major changes at protest-stricken airline, as chairman says new leadership needed to ‘reset confidence’
  • Shock resignations follow sacking of four members of Cathay staff for taking part in, or in relation to, the demonstrations gripping Hong Kong
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 7:47pm, 16 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Rupert Hogg has resigned as CEO of Cathay Pacific in a bombshell development, with the airline consumed in a protest row. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cathay Pacific has recently come under pressure from the mainland Chinese aviation regulator. Photo: Sam Tsang
Transport

Cathay Pacific Airways’ handover of crew details ‘satisfies mainland Chinese regulator’

  • CAAC official says submission meets warning requirements
  • Hong Kong’s flagship carrier has come under pressure from the body, which banned any crew involved in illegal protests from mainland skies
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 11:42pm, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cathay Pacific has recently come under pressure from the mainland Chinese aviation regulator. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.