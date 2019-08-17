Travellers queue up to enter Hong Kong International Airport. Security measures have been strengthened to prevent anti-government protesters from occupying the airport again. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong protests: travellers unfazed despite long queues as security is tightened at Hong Kong International Airport after earlier chaos
- Two-metre-tall water barriers block airport’s street-level entrances
- Those going through two remaining doors must show a valid ticket or boarding pass to be allowed into departure hall
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Travellers queue up to enter Hong Kong International Airport. Security measures have been strengthened to prevent anti-government protesters from occupying the airport again. Photo: David Wong
Cleaners remove what remains of the protest paraphernalia at the airport. Photo: Dickson Lee
With tougher security, Hong Kong airport returns to normal after anti-government protests
- Violent clashes brought the city’s air traffic to a halt on Tuesday, prompting injunction against demonstrations
- Riot police and private security guards were stationed at the site
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Cleaners remove what remains of the protest paraphernalia at the airport. Photo: Dickson Lee