Travellers queue up to enter Hong Kong International Airport. Security measures have been strengthened to prevent anti-government protesters from occupying the airport again. Photo: David Wong
Transport

Hong Kong protests: travellers unfazed despite long queues as security is tightened at Hong Kong International Airport after earlier chaos

  • Two-metre-tall water barriers block airport’s street-level entrances
  • Those going through two remaining doors must show a valid ticket or boarding pass to be allowed into departure hall
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Updated: 1:27am, 18 Aug, 2019

Cleaners remove what remains of the protest paraphernalia at the airport. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

With tougher security, Hong Kong airport returns to normal after anti-government protests

  • Violent clashes brought the city’s air traffic to a halt on Tuesday, prompting injunction against demonstrations
  • Riot police and private security guards were stationed at the site
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Athena Chan

Athena Chan  

Updated: 11:42pm, 15 Aug, 2019

Cleaners remove what remains of the protest paraphernalia at the airport. Photo: Dickson Lee
