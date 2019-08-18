Channels

Rupert Hogg was well liked and credited with turning the airline’s fortunes around during his two years in the job. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests have caused severe turbulence at Cathay Pacific but has airline done enough to appease Beijing after heads rolled at top?

  • Summoned to Beijing, chairman of main shareholder told in no uncertain terms that management changes were needed at airline, a source says
  • Shock resignation of CEO Rupert Hogg and his deputy Paul Loo came four days later
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee

Updated: 11:36am, 18 Aug, 2019

Cathay Pacific has recently come under pressure from the mainland Chinese aviation regulator. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cathay Pacific Airways’ handover of crew details ‘satisfies mainland Chinese regulator’

  • CAAC official says submission meets warning requirements
  • Hong Kong’s flagship carrier has come under pressure from the body, which banned any crew involved in illegal protests from mainland skies
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Lee

Updated: 11:42pm, 15 Aug, 2019

