Rupert Hogg was well liked and credited with turning the airline’s fortunes around during his two years in the job. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests have caused severe turbulence at Cathay Pacific but has airline done enough to appease Beijing after heads rolled at top?
- Summoned to Beijing, chairman of main shareholder told in no uncertain terms that management changes were needed at airline, a source says
- Shock resignation of CEO Rupert Hogg and his deputy Paul Loo came four days later
Cathay Pacific has recently come under pressure from the mainland Chinese aviation regulator. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cathay Pacific Airways’ handover of crew details ‘satisfies mainland Chinese regulator’
- CAAC official says submission meets warning requirements
- Hong Kong’s flagship carrier has come under pressure from the body, which banned any crew involved in illegal protests from mainland skies
