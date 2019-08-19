Embraer is weighing up whether to reopen a manufacturing site in China as part of a sales push in the regional jet market. Photo: Tory Ho
Brazilian planemaker Embraer eyes up China return in battle with Airbus and others over regional jet market
- Weak sales of its smaller passenger aircraft leads Embraer to consider using China as launch pad for new market offensive
- But former aviation sales chief warns regional jets are ‘niche’ as major manufacturers fight for dominance
Topic | Aviation
