Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Embraer is weighing up whether to reopen a manufacturing site in China as part of a sales push in the regional jet market. Photo: Tory Ho
Transport

Brazilian planemaker Embraer eyes up China return in battle with Airbus and others over regional jet market

  • Weak sales of its smaller passenger aircraft leads Embraer to consider using China as launch pad for new market offensive
  • But former aviation sales chief warns regional jets are ‘niche’ as major manufacturers fight for dominance
Topic |   Aviation
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 11:30am, 19 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Embraer is weighing up whether to reopen a manufacturing site in China as part of a sales push in the regional jet market. Photo: Tory Ho
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.