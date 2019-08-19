Channels

Budget airline HK Express gets a female CEO for the first time. Photo: Bloomberg
Transport

HK Express gets first female CEO as Mandy Ng steps into the hot seat at Hong Kong budget airline

  • Ng was previously overseeing the integration of the low-cost carrier after its acquisition by Cathay Pacific
  • She replaces Ronald Lam, who returns to parent airline after only a month at HK Express to become chief customer and commercial officer
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 9:22pm, 19 Aug, 2019

