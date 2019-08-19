Budget airline HK Express gets a female CEO for the first time. Photo: Bloomberg
HK Express gets first female CEO as Mandy Ng steps into the hot seat at Hong Kong budget airline
- Ng was previously overseeing the integration of the low-cost carrier after its acquisition by Cathay Pacific
- She replaces Ronald Lam, who returns to parent airline after only a month at HK Express to become chief customer and commercial officer
