Augustus Tang had been seen as a favourite for the top job at Cathay Pacific before being moved to Haeco in 2008. Photo: David Wong
Cathay Pacific will bounce back, new CEO tells staff, as he makes compliance with mainland China’s aviation regulator top priority after turmoil over Hong Kong protests
- Augustus Tang says need to comply with rules stipulated by the Civil Aviation Administration of China go to very foundations of company’s right to exist
- Swire veteran also issues a rallying cry to employees but acknowledges the turmoil facing airline
Topic | Cathay Pacific
Augustus Tang had been seen as a favourite for the top job at Cathay Pacific before being moved to Haeco in 2008. Photo: David Wong