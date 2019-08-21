Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Residents gather outside the control room at Tai Koo MTR station on Tuesday evening. Photo: Facebook
Transport

Man collapses as angry Hong Kong residents demand answers from MTR Corp over police use of tear gas in stations

  • Crowd accused man of taking their pictures at Tai Koo MTR station as they surrounded its control room
  • Rail operator has come under fire over two separate incidents on August 11 when police and protesters clashed
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Updated: 9:37am, 21 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Residents gather outside the control room at Tai Koo MTR station on Tuesday evening. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters at Kowloon Tong held up signs and showed videos to commuters rather than block trains. Photo: Roy Issa
Politics

Hong Kong protests: trains run smoothly as planned disruption kept to minimum at city’s stations

  • Action had been planned at Kowloon Tong, Kai King and Fortress Hill stations
  • But protesters mark month since attacks at Yuen Long by showing videos of incident and not delaying travellers
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Rachel Yeo  

Karen Zhang  

Updated: 9:36am, 21 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters at Kowloon Tong held up signs and showed videos to commuters rather than block trains. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.