Residents gather outside the control room at Tai Koo MTR station on Tuesday evening. Photo: Facebook
Man collapses as angry Hong Kong residents demand answers from MTR Corp over police use of tear gas in stations
- Crowd accused man of taking their pictures at Tai Koo MTR station as they surrounded its control room
- Rail operator has come under fire over two separate incidents on August 11 when police and protesters clashed
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
Protesters at Kowloon Tong held up signs and showed videos to commuters rather than block trains. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong protests: trains run smoothly as planned disruption kept to minimum at city’s stations
- Action had been planned at Kowloon Tong, Kai King and Fortress Hill stations
- But protesters mark month since attacks at Yuen Long by showing videos of incident and not delaying travellers
Topic | Hong Kong protests
