The protests gripping Hong Kong have led to a drop in visitor numbers, forcing airlines to respond. Photo: Sam Tsang
Qantas cuts passenger capacity on Hong Kong flights as airlines, including Cathay Pacific, reel from impact of protests
- Australian flag carrier to use smaller aircraft, with visitors to city via the route down 10 per cent
- Qantas forced into industry’s first capacity changes over Hong Kong unrest, as Cathay makes revenue warning
Topic | Cathay Pacific
A fifth of all Cathay’s flights are directed at the China market, comprising 24 passenger destinations on the mainland. Photo: Reuters
Aviation regulator’s measures could threaten Cathay Pacific’s access to the lucrative mainland Chinese market, and the airline is moving fast to limit the damage
- One-fifth of all Cathay’s flights serve mainland and, combined with Hong Kong, China constitutes half of airline’s total revenue
- With China set to overtake the United States as world’s biggest aviation market, Cathay has little incentive to reduce its activities there
Topic | Cathay Pacific
