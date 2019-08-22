Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The protests gripping Hong Kong have led to a drop in visitor numbers, forcing airlines to respond. Photo: Sam Tsang
Transport

Qantas cuts passenger capacity on Hong Kong flights as airlines, including Cathay Pacific, reel from impact of protests

  • Australian flag carrier to use smaller aircraft, with visitors to city via the route down 10 per cent
  • Qantas forced into industry’s first capacity changes over Hong Kong unrest, as Cathay makes revenue warning
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 2:25pm, 22 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The protests gripping Hong Kong have led to a drop in visitor numbers, forcing airlines to respond. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
A fifth of all Cathay’s flights are directed at the China market, comprising 24 passenger destinations on the mainland. Photo: Reuters
Transport

Aviation regulator’s measures could threaten Cathay Pacific’s access to the lucrative mainland Chinese market, and the airline is moving fast to limit the damage

  • One-fifth of all Cathay’s flights serve mainland and, combined with Hong Kong, China constitutes half of airline’s total revenue
  • With China set to overtake the United States as world’s biggest aviation market, Cathay has little incentive to reduce its activities there
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 8:07am, 12 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A fifth of all Cathay’s flights are directed at the China market, comprising 24 passenger destinations on the mainland. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.