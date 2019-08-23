Anti-government protesters were out in force at Yuen Long MTR station on Wednesday night. Photo: AP
Hong Kong railway firm MTR Corporation bows to Beijing pressure over anti-government protests
- MTR Corporation announces it will shut stations without notice in case of violence
- Operator had taken flak from state-owned media over perceived softly-softly approach to anti-government actions on its premises
Protesters at Kowloon Tong hold up signs and show videos to commuters rather than block trains. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong rail operator probes leaking of information on service ‘weak spots’ as trains run smoothly after protests kept to minimum at stations
- Action had been planned at Kowloon Tong, Lai King and Fortress Hill stations
- But protesters mark month since attacks at Yuen Long by showing videos of incident and not delaying travellers
