Anti-government protesters stage a sit-in at Yuen Long MTR station on Wednesday night, one month after the attack on protesters and commuters. Photo: Winson Wong
MTR Corporation wins injunction to keep Hong Kong protesters off railway property after protests at stations this week
- Injunction would be similar to one obtained by Airport Authority last week; rail operator admits that protests are getting out of hand
- Chinese state media have launched scathing attack on MTR Corp, accusing it of facilitating escape of protesters by laying on free trains to clear stations
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
