People queue in the rain for a replacement bus service outside University Station in Ma Liu Shui. Photo: David Wong
MTR services on East Rail line gradually return to normal after tree falls on power lines near Tai Po Market station
- Overnight thunderstorms lash Hong Kong and Observatory reports thousands of lightning strikes across city
- Passengers forced to walk to station after trains stop on track around 12.20am
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
