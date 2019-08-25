Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

People queue in the rain for a replacement bus service outside University Station in Ma Liu Shui. Photo: David Wong
Transport

MTR services on East Rail line gradually return to normal after tree falls on power lines near Tai Po Market station

  • Overnight thunderstorms lash Hong Kong and Observatory reports thousands of lightning strikes across city
  • Passengers forced to walk to station after trains stop on track around 12.20am
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 12:00pm, 25 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

People queue in the rain for a replacement bus service outside University Station in Ma Liu Shui. Photo: David Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.