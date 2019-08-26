Residents and anti-government protesters challenge MTR staff over the closure of Kwun Tong station ahead of a march in the area on Saturday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: MTR service suspensions for weekend demonstrations slated by passenger group
- Lives endangered and passengers inconvenienced by rail operator’s decision to shut down part of network, says commuter concern group
- Transport minister says MTR move was agreed with government and police to protect staff and passengers from harm
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
Residents and anti-government protesters challenge MTR staff over the closure of Kwun Tong station ahead of a march in the area on Saturday. Photo: Dickson Lee