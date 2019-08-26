Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Residents and anti-government protesters challenge MTR staff over the closure of Kwun Tong station ahead of a march in the area on Saturday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Transport

Hong Kong protests: MTR service suspensions for weekend demonstrations slated by passenger group

  • Lives endangered and passengers inconvenienced by rail operator’s decision to shut down part of network, says commuter concern group
  • Transport minister says MTR move was agreed with government and police to protect staff and passengers from harm
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 8:58pm, 26 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Residents and anti-government protesters challenge MTR staff over the closure of Kwun Tong station ahead of a march in the area on Saturday. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.