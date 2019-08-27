Cathay Pacific has recently taken a lot of heat from Beijing over the anti-government protests. Photo: AFP
Probe launched after oxygen bottles on Cathay Pacific planes found half-empty before flight from Toronto to Hong Kong
- All 13 discharged or partially discharged canisters were found on two flights earlier this month
- News comes as carrier bears the brunt of pressure from Beijing over staff who support anti-government protests in its home city
Topic | Cathay Pacific
Cathay Pacific has recently taken a lot of heat from Beijing over the anti-government protests. Photo: AFP