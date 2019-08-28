Hong Kong Airlines staff face a bumpy ride. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong Airlines staff face unpaid leave and reduced working hours as travellers deferring or cancelling trips cause cash flow shortfall
- Beleaguered airline blames deteriorating financial situation on anti-government protests that have been rocking the city since early June
- Stricken airline endured months of boardroom turmoil earlier in the year
Police have objected to a planned rally outside Cathay Pacific’s headquarters. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong protests: police ban planned rally outside Cathay Pacific HQ
- Confederation of Trade Unions wanted to hold rally on Wednesday in response to sacking of cabin crew head
- Rebecca Sy claims she was dismissed over Facebook post although airline has not commented
