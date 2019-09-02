Abuse directed at the rail firm is spray-painted on the customer service booth at Mong Kong station. Photo: Handout
Dozens of railway stations vandalised by protesters over weekend, says Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation, warning some services may not resume by Monday
- Company says as many as 32 railway stations were damaged on Saturday and at least 12 on Sunday
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Abuse directed at the rail firm is spray-painted on the customer service booth at Mong Kong station. Photo: Handout
A protester launches a pole onto the tracks of the Airport Express. Photo: Sam Tsang
Masked protesters wreak havoc on Hong Kong airport and trash railway station, forcing desperate travellers to head to city on foot
- Protesters prevented from entering airport by a court injunction cause chaos outside the terminal building and leave transport in disarray
- Sunday’s protests followed a night of violence after tens of thousands joined an illegal march that descended into pitched battles with riot police
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A protester launches a pole onto the tracks of the Airport Express. Photo: Sam Tsang