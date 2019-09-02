Channels

Abuse directed at the rail firm is spray-painted on the customer service booth at Mong Kong station. Photo: Handout
Transport

Dozens of railway stations vandalised by protesters over weekend, says Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation, warning some services may not resume by Monday

  • Company says as many as 32 railway stations were damaged on Saturday and at least 12 on Sunday
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 1:55am, 2 Sep, 2019

Abuse directed at the rail firm is spray-painted on the customer service booth at Mong Kong station. Photo: Handout
A protester launches a pole onto the tracks of the Airport Express. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Masked protesters wreak havoc on Hong Kong airport and trash railway station, forcing desperate travellers to head to city on foot

  • Protesters prevented from entering airport by a court injunction cause chaos outside the terminal building and leave transport in disarray
  • Sunday’s protests followed a night of violence after tens of thousands joined an illegal march that descended into pitched battles with riot police
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 1:00am, 2 Sep, 2019

A protester launches a pole onto the tracks of the Airport Express. Photo: Sam Tsang
