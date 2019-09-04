Protesters vandalise Tung Chung MTR station On September 1. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation pays heavy price for protesters’ wrath with damage estimate at HK$50 million
- Radical protesters now see MTR Corp as enemy in league with the government and police – and destruction has followed
- One former railway executive says city’s railway giant is caught between all sides and ‘absolutely in a no-win situation’
Hong Kong protests: what a demonstrator can expect on being arrested
- At least 161 of the 1,140 arrested during the ongoing social unrest have been charged and 149 released on bail. Some 122 are subject to a curfew
