Vandalised gates at Po Lam MTR station. Photo: Chris Lau
MTR Corporation workers’ unions appeal to Hong Kong government for extra police protection from protesters
- Hong Kong Federation of Railway Trade Unions makes urgent appeal after off-duty supervisor at Po Lam station was attacked by protesters
- Protesters accuse MTR Corp of siding with police during the ongoing citywide protest movement
A protester attacks the station supervisor at Po Lam MTR station. Photo: Chris Lau
Hong Kong protesters attack MTR station supervisor and leave him needing hospital treatment for hand and neck injuries
- Man suffers neck and hand injures after incident at Po Lam MTR station
- Protesters again vandalise ticket machines and entry gates
