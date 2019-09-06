Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Anti-government protesters hold a sit-in at Prince Edward MTR station. Photo: Felix Wong
Transport

Hong Kong protests: Prince Edward MTR station closed as crowds gather inside calling for CCTV footage of police action inside station to be released

  • Closure follows assurance from rail giant that video footage from August 31 will not be destroyed for three years
  • Elite police officers had chased radical protesters into the station, on the night in question
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Cannix Yau  

Linda Lew  

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 6:25pm, 6 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-government protesters hold a sit-in at Prince Edward MTR station. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.