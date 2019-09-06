Anti-government protesters hold a sit-in at Prince Edward MTR station. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: Prince Edward MTR station closed as crowds gather inside calling for CCTV footage of police action inside station to be released
- Closure follows assurance from rail giant that video footage from August 31 will not be destroyed for three years
- Elite police officers had chased radical protesters into the station, on the night in question
