Cathay Pacific has been affected of late by Beijing’s response to its employees taking part in anti-government protests. Photo: AFP
Cathay Pacific takeover ‘not on the agenda’ says Air China director Stanley Hui
- The state-owned carrier already owns 29.99 per cent of Cathay, the legal maximum at a Hong Kong-listed company
- Aviation veteran Stanley Hui says a full takeover would send the wrong signal to investors abroad
Topic | Cathay Pacific
John Slosar has resigned from Cathay Pacific. Photo: Nora Tam
John Slosar resigns as chairman of Cathay Pacific Airways
- Slosar ends 39-year career with Swire Group, which included appointments as CEO of Cathay Pacific from 2011 to 2014 and then as chairman since 2014
Topic | Hong Kong protests
