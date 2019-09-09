Channels

Cathay Pacific has been affected of late by Beijing’s response to its employees taking part in anti-government protests. Photo: AFP
Transport

Cathay Pacific takeover ‘not on the agenda’ says Air China director Stanley Hui

  • The state-owned carrier already owns 29.99 per cent of Cathay, the legal maximum at a Hong Kong-listed company
  • Aviation veteran Stanley Hui says a full takeover would send the wrong signal to investors abroad
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 9:24am, 9 Sep, 2019

John Slosar has resigned from Cathay Pacific. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

John Slosar resigns as chairman of Cathay Pacific Airways

  • Slosar ends 39-year career with Swire Group, which included appointments as CEO of Cathay Pacific from 2011 to 2014 and then as chairman since 2014
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 6:38pm, 4 Sep, 2019

John Slosar has resigned from Cathay Pacific. Photo: Nora Tam
