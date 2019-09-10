A screengrab of security footage shows paramedics escorting three of the injured out of Yau Ma Tei station. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong rail operator MTR Corp releases images of station clashes in attempt to end online rumours that 3 protesters died in tussle with police
- Officials also provide timeline of events from night of August 31 and morning of September 1
- Authorities say counting error led to paramedic saying 10 people had been injured, rather than the seven reported later
Topic | Hong Kong protests
