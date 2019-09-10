Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A screengrab of security footage shows paramedics escorting three of the injured out of Yau Ma Tei station. Photo: Handout
Transport

Hong Kong rail operator MTR Corp releases images of station clashes in attempt to end online rumours that 3 protesters died in tussle with police

  • Officials also provide timeline of events from night of August 31 and morning of September 1
  • Authorities say counting error led to paramedic saying 10 people had been injured, rather than the seven reported later
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kimmy Chung  

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 3:17pm, 10 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A screengrab of security footage shows paramedics escorting three of the injured out of Yau Ma Tei station. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.