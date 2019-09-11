It would be the first time the MTR Corp has cancelled overnight services during one of the four holidays it offers them. Photo: Winson Wong
MTR Corporation set to cancel overnight train services during Hong Kong’s Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations over fears of protest violence
- Rail operator likely to extend service hours, rather than offering overnight trains, as it usually does four times a year during holidays
- Gatherings of large crowds during Mid-Autumn Festival have raised fears of repeat of violence that has shut stations in recent weeks
