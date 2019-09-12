Mid-Autumn Festival decorations at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay. Photo: Sam Tsang
MTR cancels traditional overnight service for Mid-Autumn Festival over safety fears linked to violent anti-government protesters
- Protesters have vandalised dozens of stations in recent weeks, setting fires and destroying equipment
- Rail operator says decision was made after risk assessment and in conjunction with the government
