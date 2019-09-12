Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Mid-Autumn Festival decorations at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay. Photo: Sam Tsang
Transport

MTR cancels traditional overnight service for Mid-Autumn Festival over safety fears linked to violent anti-government protesters

  • Protesters have vandalised dozens of stations in recent weeks, setting fires and destroying equipment
  • Rail operator says decision was made after risk assessment and in conjunction with the government
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 12:47pm, 12 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Mid-Autumn Festival decorations at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.