Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Uber drivers cannot in any way use motor vehicles without a hire-car permit to carry passengers for ‘hire or reward’, Mr Justice Alex Lee rules. Photo: Edward Wong
Transport

Hong Kong court upholds ban on Uber drivers without hire-car permit, saying new modes of transport do not outdate old traffic laws

  • Drivers’ counsel argues whether existing traffic laws, updated decades ago, are capable of keeping pace with innovative businesses pioneered by Uber
  • Judge refutes claim, saying Uber drivers cannot in any way use motor vehicles to carry passengers for ‘hire or reward’ without the correct permit
Topic |   Transport and logistics
Brian Wong

Brian Wong  

Updated: 8:40pm, 13 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Uber drivers cannot in any way use motor vehicles without a hire-car permit to carry passengers for ‘hire or reward’, Mr Justice Alex Lee rules. Photo: Edward Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.