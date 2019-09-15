Channels

Protesters stage a sit-in at Hong Kong International Airport on August 9. Photo: Edmond So
Transport

Hong Kong International Airport posts biggest monthly drop in travellers since 2009, with 851,000 fewer passengers in August amid anti-government protest crisis

  • Airport handled 5.99 million passengers in August, a drop of 12.4 per cent compared to same month last year
  • Decline was biggest drop since June 2009, which posted a fall of 18.9 per cent
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Danny Lee

Updated: 4:12pm, 15 Sep, 2019

As part of its cuts, Cathay Pacific has implemented a spending and hiring freeze. Photo: Felix Wong
Transport

Cathay Pacific swings axe in response to sharp drop in passenger numbers, with flights to Dublin, New York and Paris all hit, and a freeze on spending

  • Hong Kong carrier suspends long-haul services ahead of difficult winter
  • Analyst expects short-haul flights to mainland China to be next as airline also implements hiring freeze
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee

Updated: 1:08pm, 13 Sep, 2019

As part of its cuts, Cathay Pacific has implemented a spending and hiring freeze. Photo: Felix Wong
