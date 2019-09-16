Protesters start a fire at an entrance to Wan Chai MTR station on Sunday night, but train services had resumed on Monday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
MTR services resume after violent Hong Kong protests forced closure of Wan Chai, Admiralty and Causeway Bay stations
- Scars visible at railway stations targeted during Sunday’s chaos, but services are running
- Petrol bombs thrown and fires lit during another night of violent unrest in Hong Kong
