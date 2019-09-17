A train has derailed on the East Rail line, where services have been partly closed. Photo: Handout
MTR train carrying passengers in Hong Kong derails for first time, services suspended on East Rail line between Hung Hom and Mong Kok East
- Carriage comes off the track near to Hung Hom station
- No official information immediately available, but MTR source says no passengers were injured
