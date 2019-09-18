MTR engineer staff try to lift a train carriage back on track after it derailed at Hung Hom station on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Train services resume on MTR East Rail line after Hong Kong derailment
- One platform reopens at Hung Hom station, with some trains terminating at Hung Hom and others at Mong Kok East
- Services returning after three carriages came off the track on Tuesday morning, injuring eight passengers
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
A train has derailed on the East Rail line, where services have been partly closed. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong MTR workers scrambling to restore East Rail line services after derailment, while authorities vow thorough investigations
- Eight injured when three carriages come off the track near Hung Hom station during morning commute
- Some 200 staff members involved in removal of carriages at site and safety checks
