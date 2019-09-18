Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

MTR engineer staff try to lift a train carriage back on track after it derailed at Hung Hom station on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Transport

Train services resume on MTR East Rail line after Hong Kong derailment

  • One platform reopens at Hung Hom station, with some trains terminating at Hung Hom and others at Mong Kok East
  • Services returning after three carriages came off the track on Tuesday morning, injuring eight passengers
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Updated: 8:35am, 18 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

MTR engineer staff try to lift a train carriage back on track after it derailed at Hung Hom station on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
A train has derailed on the East Rail line, where services have been partly closed. Photo: Felix Wong
Transport

Hong Kong MTR workers scrambling to restore East Rail line services after derailment, while authorities vow thorough investigations

  • Eight injured when three carriages come off the track near Hung Hom station during morning commute
  • Some 200 staff members involved in removal of carriages at site and safety checks
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
SCMP

Zoe Low  

Cannix Yau  

Clifford Lee  

Chris Lau  

Updated: 12:08am, 18 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A train has derailed on the East Rail line, where services have been partly closed. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.