Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

MTR staff worked overnight to remove the wreckage of the derailed train near Hung Hom station. Photo: Felix Wong
Transport

Was Hong Kong train accident sabotage? Government to investigate whether East Rail line derailment was caused by disgruntled MTR employees

  • Source says officials are not ruling out possibility member of staff may have been behind accident that put five people in hospital and endangered lives of hundreds
  • Move comes as it emerges fourth crack found on section of line near Hung Hom station
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
SCMP

Cannix Yau  

Zoe Law  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 10:05pm, 18 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

MTR staff worked overnight to remove the wreckage of the derailed train near Hung Hom station. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Rail engineers try to lift a carriage back on track near Hung Hom as part of the effort to get services up and running again for Wednesday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Transport

Hong Kong train derailing: services returning to MTR East Rail line as fourth crack revealed

  • One platform reopens at Hung Hom station, but disruption ongoing with cross-border travel also affected
  • Services resuming after three carriages came off the track on Tuesday morning, injuring eight passengers
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
SCMP

Zoe Low  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 2:51pm, 18 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Rail engineers try to lift a carriage back on track near Hung Hom as part of the effort to get services up and running again for Wednesday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.