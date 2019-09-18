MTR staff worked overnight to remove the wreckage of the derailed train near Hung Hom station. Photo: Felix Wong
Was Hong Kong train accident sabotage? Government to investigate whether East Rail line derailment was caused by disgruntled MTR employees
- Source says officials are not ruling out possibility member of staff may have been behind accident that put five people in hospital and endangered lives of hundreds
- Move comes as it emerges fourth crack found on section of line near Hung Hom station
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
Rail engineers try to lift a carriage back on track near Hung Hom as part of the effort to get services up and running again for Wednesday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong train derailing: services returning to MTR East Rail line as fourth crack revealed
- One platform reopens at Hung Hom station, but disruption ongoing with cross-border travel also affected
- Services resuming after three carriages came off the track on Tuesday morning, injuring eight passengers
