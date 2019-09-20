Channels

Protesters start a fire at the entrance of Wan Chai station as they continue their assault on the city’s rail network. Photo: Sam Tsang
Transport

Hong Kong protests: MTR chairman Rex Auyeung denies bowing to pressure from Beijing and says challenges he faces are ‘unprecedented’

  • Beleaguered rail operator has found itself the target of violent action by protesters, suffering vandalism to its stations and disruption to its network
  • But rail chief insists MTR Corp is a commercial entity that does not act politically and only follows its mission to provide public transport to the city
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 7:27am, 20 Sep, 2019

Protesters start a fire at the entrance of Wan Chai station as they continue their assault on the city’s rail network. Photo: Sam Tsang
MTR staff worked overnight to remove the wreckage of the derailed train near Hung Hom station. Photo: Felix Wong
Transport

Was Hong Kong train accident sabotage? Government to investigate whether East Rail line derailment was caused by disgruntled MTR employees

  • Source says officials are not ruling out possibility member of staff was behind accident that put five people in hospital and endangered lives of hundreds
  • Move comes as fourth crack on section of line near Hung Hom station emerges
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
SCMP

Cannix Yau  

Zoe Law  

Updated: 8:48am, 19 Sep, 2019

MTR staff worked overnight to remove the wreckage of the derailed train near Hung Hom station. Photo: Felix Wong
