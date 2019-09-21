Chairman Rex Auyeung at the MTR Corporation office in Central on Thursday. Photo: May Tse
Protest-scarred MTR Corporation promises promotions to entice travellers back to ‘lacklustre’ high-speed cross-border rail link
- Daily ridership was 52,111 in first year – more than one-third fewer than the government’s estimate of 80,100
- But in August passenger numbers plummeted to just 37,623 per day – with mainland tourists staying away amid protests
Topic | Hong Kong high-speed rail
