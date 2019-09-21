Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chairman Rex Auyeung at the MTR Corporation office in Central on Thursday. Photo: May Tse
Transport

Protest-scarred MTR Corporation promises promotions to entice travellers back to ‘lacklustre’ high-speed cross-border rail link

  • Daily ridership was 52,111 in first year – more than one-third fewer than the government’s estimate of 80,100
  • But in August passenger numbers plummeted to just 37,623 per day – with mainland tourists staying away amid protests
Topic |   Hong Kong high-speed rail
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 8:00am, 21 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chairman Rex Auyeung at the MTR Corporation office in Central on Thursday. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.