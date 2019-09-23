Channels

A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777-300ER lands at Hong Kong airport after it reopened following clashes between police and protesters on August 14, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Transport

Airlines call on Hong Kong government to waive airport fees to ease losses caused by anti-government protest crisis

  • Board of Airline Representatives, representing more than 70 airlines, requests city suspends costly landing and parking fees, among other operating costs
  • Government has helped the aviation industry twice before – in 2009 and from 2000 to 2004 – but not on the scale now requested
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Lee

Updated: 12:23pm, 23 Sep, 2019

As part of its cuts, Cathay Pacific has implemented a spending and hiring freeze. Photo: Felix Wong
Transport

Cathay Pacific swings axe in response to sharp drop in passenger numbers, with flights to Dublin, New York and Paris all hit, and a freeze on spending

  • Hong Kong carrier suspends long-haul services ahead of difficult winter
  • Analyst expects short-haul flights to mainland China to be next as airline also implements hiring freeze
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee

Updated: 1:08pm, 13 Sep, 2019

