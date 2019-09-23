A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777-300ER lands at Hong Kong airport after it reopened following clashes between police and protesters on August 14, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Airlines call on Hong Kong government to waive airport fees to ease losses caused by anti-government protest crisis
- Board of Airline Representatives, representing more than 70 airlines, requests city suspends costly landing and parking fees, among other operating costs
- Government has helped the aviation industry twice before – in 2009 and from 2000 to 2004 – but not on the scale now requested
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777-300ER lands at Hong Kong airport after it reopened following clashes between police and protesters on August 14, 2019. Photo: Reuters
As part of its cuts, Cathay Pacific has implemented a spending and hiring freeze. Photo: Felix Wong
Cathay Pacific swings axe in response to sharp drop in passenger numbers, with flights to Dublin, New York and Paris all hit, and a freeze on spending
- Hong Kong carrier suspends long-haul services ahead of difficult winter
- Analyst expects short-haul flights to mainland China to be next as airline also implements hiring freeze
Topic | Cathay Pacific
As part of its cuts, Cathay Pacific has implemented a spending and hiring freeze. Photo: Felix Wong