Hong Kong’s airport has been affected by ongoing unrest in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong airport feels unrest-related slump, set for 2 million fewer travellers in 2019
- Whole-year drop estimated despite numbers being up in the first six months, before anti-government protests began
- And August brought the biggest year-on-year decline in monthly travellers in a decade
A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777-300ER lands at Hong Kong airport after it reopened following clashes between police and protesters on August 14, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Airlines call on Hong Kong government to waive airport fees to ease losses caused by anti-government protest crisis
- Board of Airline Representatives, representing more than 70 carriers, requests city suspends costly landing and parking fees, among other operating costs
- Government has helped the aviation industry twice before – in 2009 and from 2000 to 2004 – but not on the scale now requested
