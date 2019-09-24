Channels

Hong Kong’s airport has been affected by ongoing unrest in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Transport

Hong Kong airport feels unrest-related slump, set for 2 million fewer travellers in 2019

  • Whole-year drop estimated despite numbers being up in the first six months, before anti-government protests began
  • And August brought the biggest year-on-year decline in monthly travellers in a decade
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 10:30pm, 24 Sep, 2019

A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777-300ER lands at Hong Kong airport after it reopened following clashes between police and protesters on August 14, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Transport

Airlines call on Hong Kong government to waive airport fees to ease losses caused by anti-government protest crisis

  • Board of Airline Representatives, representing more than 70 carriers, requests city suspends costly landing and parking fees, among other operating costs
  • Government has helped the aviation industry twice before – in 2009 and from 2000 to 2004 – but not on the scale now requested
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 11:33pm, 23 Sep, 2019

