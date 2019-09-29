Channels

Unconfirmed media reports said the aircraft experienced problems with its hydraulic system. Photo: Dickson Lee
Transport

Hong Kong Airlines flight to Bali returns for emergency landing following mid-air technical issue within hour of departure

  • Ambulances and fire engines on ‘full emergency’ standby as flight with 280 passengers lands safely on a runway meant for departure
  • South Runway closed until 2.40pm and airline arranged another flight for affected passengers
Topic |   Hong Kong International Airport
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 7:22pm, 29 Sep, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
