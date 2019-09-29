Unconfirmed media reports said the aircraft experienced problems with its hydraulic system. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong Airlines flight to Bali returns for emergency landing following mid-air technical issue within hour of departure
- Ambulances and fire engines on ‘full emergency’ standby as flight with 280 passengers lands safely on a runway meant for departure
- South Runway closed until 2.40pm and airline arranged another flight for affected passengers
Topic | Hong Kong International Airport
Unconfirmed media reports said the aircraft experienced problems with its hydraulic system. Photo: Dickson Lee