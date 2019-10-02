An entrance at Diamond Hill MTR station is blockaded. Photo: James Wendlinger
Hong Kong’s MTR closes more than half of its stations to prevent damage to facilities and reduce risks to human lives
- Closures start early in the morning with 47 of 91 stations closed by 11pm
- Federation of Railway Trade Unions vice-chairman Tam Kin-chiu praises swift move, hoping normal services will be resumed on Wednesday
Topic | Hong Kong protests
