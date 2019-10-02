Protesters set fire to an entrance of Jordan MTR station on Tuesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Whose interests did Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation have in mind when it closed half of its stations on National Day?
- Commuter concern group calls the closure of half of operator’s network ‘outrageous’
- Rail giant says move was to prevent damage, reduce risk to lives
An entrance at Diamond Hill MTR station is blockaded. Photo: James Wendlinger
Hong Kong’s MTR closes half of its stations to prevent damage to facilities and reduce risks to human lives
- Closures start early in the morning with 47 of 94 stations closed by 11pm
- Federation of Railway Trade Unions vice-chairman Tam Kin-chiu praises swift move, hoping normal services will be resumed on Wednesday
